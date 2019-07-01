Sheffield police have person of interest in weekend shooting

SHEFFIELD–Authorities have interviewed a person of interest involved in a weekend shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, there is a current ongoing investigation into a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning around 4 o’clock on the 800 block of West Montgomery.

“From what we know at this time, two men got into an argument over some equipment and the argument escalated into a shooting,” said Terry.

“The injuries were non-life threatening. The bullet struck him in the hip,” Chief Terry continued. “The man who was shot was taken by ambulance to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield,”

Chief Terry said investigators are talking with both parties involved and with the DA’s office to see what, if any, charges will be filed.

“We’ll make an announcement in the future if an arrest is made,” said Terry.

The victim is expected to make a full and quick recovery,

By Jeff Roland – Editor-In-Chief

