MUSCLE SHOALS- Detectives in Muscle Shoals are thanking Sheffield police for their assistance in apprehending a burglary suspect. Muscle Shoals police say Bobby Preston Anderson, 39, of 302 East 5th Street, Sheffield, has been arrested on felony burglary and theft charges. Anderson is charged with the August 5th burglary of a Buena Vista Avenue residence. Detectives from both departments made the arrest. Staff Reports