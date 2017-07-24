Man killed in second motorcycle crash of weekend

SHEFFIELD–Police are investigating a second fatality involving motorcycles over this past weekend.

Authorities tell the Shoals Insider, James D. Hodges, 56, died from injuries he sustained when the motorcycle he was operating crashed into a Ford Explorer on Montgomery Avenue in Sheffield.

The incident occurred in front of Dixie Gas and Jack’s Restaurant. Video

Traffic was re-routed for several hours while police conducted the investigation.

The first fatality occurred Friday in Muscle Shoals at the intersection of Woodward Avenue and 6th Street. Charles Cook died in the first motorcycle crash.

Shoals Insider