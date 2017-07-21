UNA’s Anderson College Of Nursing Posts Highest NCLEX Pass Rate Among Public Universities In Alabama 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Starts Today » Historic Muscle Shoals Sound Studio and Chamber hold ribbon cutting SHEFFIELD–In 1969 a tiny concrete building at 3614 Jackson Highway in Sheffield was transformed into a recording studio that would produce hit records that would rock the world. You can now come see firsthand where The Swampers, Roger Hawkins, Barry Beckett, Jimmy Johnson and David Hood, attracted recording artists from around the world in search of the signature sound that forever changed American music. The Shoals Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting today at the studio. The Rolling Stones, Bob Seger, Linda Ronstadt, Paul Simon and scores more cranked out hits at the iconic studio. Through the generosity of Beats Electronics legendary studio has been authentically restored. Open for tours, merchandise sales and for recording hit records, Muscle Shoals Sound Studios is alive and well! Comments are closed.