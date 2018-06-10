Help police bring shoplifting suspect to justice

SHEFFIELD–She must have been preparing to binge watch a bunch of movies over the holiday weekend. Sheffield police say she loaded up on DVD’s last week at Dollar General on Columbia Avenue. The trouble is, she didn’t pay for them.

Investigators are hoping someone will recognize this shoplifting suspect. If not for her face, maybe her fashion sense. That’s a pretty unique shirt she is wearing.



Help Sheffield police bring this person to justice. A quick phone call or text message to the tip line could put cash in your pocket.

To speak with an operator, dial (256)386-8685. If texting is easier for you, send your detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES). All correspondence is kept anonymous.

Source: Crimestoppers