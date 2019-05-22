FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY AT SHEFFIELD ARMORY EVERY WEDNESDAY

SHEFFIELD– There’s now some real frequent help for the elderly, the veterans, the disabled, the needy , and low income people in the Shoals.

The Meal Barrel Ministries headed up by Sheffield City Councilwoman Penny Freeman is giving away free food boxes to those in need.

“We’re serving around 300 families a week,” said Freeman.

Freeman says families only need to bring picture ID to get registered for the free food that’s given out every Wednesday at the old Sheffield Armory next to Southern BBQ on Avalon Avenue in Sheffield.

Crews start giving the food out at 6 pm until 7 pm or until all families have been served.

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed