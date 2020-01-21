DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN?

SHEFFIELD– Police are asking the public for help in identifying this man.
He is a suspect in a crime.
If you know this person or his whereabouts, please call the Sheffield Police Department at 256-386-5630.
