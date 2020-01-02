ARREST MADE IN SHEFFIELD SHOOTING DEATH

SHEFFIELD- Authorities have made an arrest in the shooting death that occurred on New Year’s Day at a Sheffield housing project.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, Jordan Terry Gardner was arrested Wednesday night in the shooting death of James Darrell McDaniel at the Manning Homes Housing Project.

Gardner and a female accomplice Francis Ann Marion reportedly were attempting to rob McDaniel when the robbery failed and McDaniel was shot.

McDaniel was flown by medflight to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

McDaniel was conscious before he was med flighted to Huntsville. Many people thought he would survive due to his alertness prior to the flight, as McDaniel was able to give police the name of the shooter.

Gardner is being held in the Sheffield City Jail until he is formally charged and transferred to the Colbert County Jail.

If you know the whereabouts of Francis Marion, please contact authorities or dial 911.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the McDaniels family at this difficult time.

More details as they become available.

