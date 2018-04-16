Arrest made in Sheffield Drive By Shooting

SHEFFIELD– Authorities have made an arrest in a Sunday afternoon drive by shooting. Interim Sheffield Police Chief Rick Terry says one person is in custody after shooting into a vehicle in the Manning Homes Housing Project.

The incident occurred Sunday around lunch time after two females reportedly got into a heated argument.

“Luckily, no one was injured,” said Terry. “We recovered some shell casings from the scene. The man in custody shot at the vehicle as he drove by in a black SUV,”

Captain Steve Butler is handling the investigation.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and was caught on HWY 72 by Tuscumbia PD.

Investigators will release the name when the suspect is formally charged and transferred to the county jail.

