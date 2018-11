SHOALS AREA SCHOOLS DELAYED DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER

SHOALS AREA–School openings throughout the Shoals Area have been delayed until 10:00 am due to an apparent Tornado warning and severe weather due to hit around 7 am. Colbert, Franklin, and Lauderdale County schools have been delayed two hours along with all city schools including Sheffield, Muscle Shoals, Florence, Russellville, and Tuscumbia city schools. Shoals Community,┬áCovenant Christian, and UNA have also announced a delay until 10:00 am.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 1 pm Thursday.