SHOALS AREA SCHOOLS DELAYED DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER

SHOALS AREA–School openings throughout the Shoals Area have been delayed until 10:00 am due to an apparent Tornado warning and severe weather due to hit around 7 am. Colbert, Franklin, and Lauderdale County schools have been delayed two hours along with all city schools including Sheffield, Muscle Shoals, Florence, Russellville, and Tuscumbia city schools. Shoals Community, Covenant Christian, and UNA have also announced a delay until 10:00 am.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 1 pm Thursday.