Russellville man dies in crash

RUSSELLVILLE–A single-vehicle crash at 6:50 a.m. Thursday, May 18, has claimed the life of a Russellville man. Matthew Christopher Lynch, 19, was killed when the Nissan pickup he was driving struck a guardrail and overturned. Lynch, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 24 at the 20-mile marker, five miles west of Russellville.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.