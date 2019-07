RED BAY MAN ARRESTED FOR ENTICING YOUNG BOY

DONNELL TABB

RUSSELLVILLE- A Red Bay man has been arrested by Franklin County authorities for allegedly enticing a young boy.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department 57-year-old Donnell Tabb has been arrested for enticing a child for immoral purposes.

The victim was reportedly a young boy from Franklin County.

Tabb was also arrested for writing a worthless check.

No bail has been set in the matter.

Tabb is being held in the Franklin County Jail until bail is set by a judge.