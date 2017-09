FDA permits marketing of mobile medical application for substance use disorder Dave Barry Humorist and Best-Selling Author to speak at UNA » Motorcycle and truck collide killing Russellville man RUSSELLVILLE–A two-vehicle crash at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, has claimed the life of a Russellville man. William Alexander Wellman, 24, was killed when the 2006 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2007 Honda pickup. Wellman was transported to Lawrence Medical Center in Moulton where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Honda was not injured. The crash occurred on Franklin County 48, ten miles east of Russellville. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate. Comments are closed.