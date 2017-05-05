Do you know these people? They are wanted for questioning

RUSSELLVILLE–The Russellville Police Department is trying to identify two people thought to be responsible for multiple thefts. They are releasing their pictures in hopes of putting them behind bars.

Investigators said she has visited a local grocery store several times, taking items out without paying.

According to investigators, she may have been helped by the man in the top photo. The surveillance photos were captured in late April.

Be the one who helps Russellville police put an end to this shoplifting spree.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers right now with your tips. To speak with a tip line operator, call (256)386-8685.

For those who wish to text the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and your information. Make sure to reference which case you are messaging operators about. Your calls and text messages are anonymous and worth a cash reward.