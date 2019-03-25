Local bakery goes out of business » Tribulation is increasing around the world Christian Author and Pastor Ron Craig I need to take further one of my pertinent previous points. It is a sadistictheology that seeks to place the church in the middle of the Great Tribulation. It is a demonic concept that pain makes people better people. If that is so, then why did Jesus Christ bear our pains on the cross. Isaiah chapter 53 does teach that our Savior did bear on the cross everything sin had brought into our lives; including pain. Some translations say that “He carried our pains.” As the Word of God has testified, the seven-year Tribulation is the time of Jacob’s trouble. The term Jacob never refers to the church. Only to the nation of Israel. It is Israel and the Gentiles that God has prophesied over and over that He will deal with in the last days of this present age. Remember, the Lord said in Revelation 2:22 that He was going to bring tribulation on Jezebel and her sexual partners, not on the whole congregation of that church, or on all of those other churches.God-planned tribulation is for rebels, not His faithful people. But, the mainpoint I want to make right here is that, tribulation in general is increasing around the world. I have said again and again that, as bad as it is right now, we have not seen anything yet. People will not wake up one morning and the Tribulation will have begun overnight. “Evil men will become worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived (2 Timothy 3:13).” So evil will be increasing as world history draws to a close. Which means there will be plenty of tribulation to go around, even for people who miss the Great Tribulation. Jesus Himself said so: After prophesying that famines, earthquakes, and other catastrophes would occur as the end nears, Hesaid they would be the beginning of sorrows—pains. That is found in Matthew 24:6-8 and Mark 13:8. So if you are one of those who are really looking forward to some tribulation, there will be plenty of such to be experienced in the days leading up to the Great Tribulation—before the church is taken out of this world. Do not bite off more than you can chew! In 1 John 2:18, John wrote: “You have heard that theAntichrist is coming, but even now [1900 years ago] many antichrists are already here.” He said the same again in 4:3. Obviously, John referred not to the Antichrist who will show up on earth in the last seven years of the present age, but meant that the same spirit that will drive that future Antichrist was already active on earth, even back then. And if the final specific Antichrist will attempt to wipe out humanity, then the same antichrist spirit that was active in John’s day, and is obviously active in our day, made use of trials and tribulations back then to destroy the church, and is doing the same today. So, you do not have to go through the Tribulation of the last days in order to suffer tribulation. The thing we should be concerned about is not whether or not we will be involved in that Tribulation, but to make sure we conduct ourselves aright in the present trials and tribulations!!!!!!! (Ron Craig is pastor, teacher and author of Christian books; and these articles. You may view all the books by logging onto www.livingwayfellowshiponline.org. While logged on the website you can even listen to audio Bible-lesson podcasts. You may also send your questions or comments to ronwritercraig@gmail.com) Comments are closed.