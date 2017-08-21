Ron Craig: The devil is not going to volunteer to stop stealing, killing, and destroying

The foundational biblical answer to the concern about the part God plays in world issues today is that, He has already done ALL He is going to do about the devil until the end of this age. Hebrews 2:14 says that through His death Jesus rendered ineffective (the literal Greek) him who had the power of death, that is, the devil. That happened almost 2000 years ago. Our Lord prophesied in John 12:31-32 that through His cross-event, the ruler of this world (system) would be cast out. Second Corinthians 4:4 speaks of the god of this world (or age). That is obviously Satan, who is the same spirit that works in the children of disobedience (Ephesians 2:2). Well, Jesus Christ did die on the cross, so the devil was cast out way back then; just as Jesus promised. Thus, the devil has been an outcast ever since those days; and nothing since has changed Satan’s condition or position. John 16:11 tells us that the Holy Spirit was sent to reveal that the prince of this world, that is the devil, has been judged. In addition to that, Colossians 1:13 assures believers that we have been delivered from the power of darkness—a description of Satan’s kingdom.

In light of all these revealing Scripture passages, it ought to be evident that we cannot expect God to do any more than He has already done to counteract the devil’s destructive agenda. And, we know the devil is not going to volunteer to stop stealing, killing and destroying (John 10:10). So, what is the answer to this dilemma? Who is responsible to do something about the world’s problems? Fasten your seat belt for more Bible Truth concerning this issue for next time.