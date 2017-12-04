Ron Craig: Evil eventually manifests itself on the outside

How on earth can the church solve the world’s problems? It is doable! You see, since most of this planet’s problems originate on the inside of fallen human beings, the solution to world problems is to administer a positive change on the inside of those tainted human beings! Both Jesus and Paul taught that evil originates on the inside of individuals—in their spirits. However, evil eventually manifests itself on the outside in the forms of various activities the Bible calls sin. Cain had inherited Adam’s fallen nature, and it eventually came out in the form of murder of his brother Abel. Therefore, since problems are spawned from a man’s spiritual innards, the solution to those problems is to alter the man’s spiritual innards from evil to righteous. And yes, it is doable!

I will not tackle every form of sin that either Jesus or Paul mentioned, but I will address some of the more familiar ones, which cause some major problems in the world. Jesus’ list: Adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness [that is, anything goes sexually], blasphemy, pride, foolishness. Paul’s list is similar, but adds several: Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelry, and such like. It is obvious that the same evils that were prevalent in Jesus’ and Paul’s days on earth are still running rampant in our modern world; with a noticeable difference: They are much worse today, and much more prevalent!

So, what are the real solutions to these problems, and how does the church apply those solutions? Let us look at one of the most obvious of those sins that plague this world—Murder. Multitudes of murders occur every day in our world. Remember, Jesus said murder comes out of the heart. (Go back and read last week’s article.) If somehow the inner motivations of that murderous heart could be altered, so that, rather than wanting to hurt others, that changed person now desires to help others, would that not solve that human problem, at least in that one individual’s life? Suppose more than one who had murder in their heart got inwardly renovated, so that they no longer wanted to harm anyone else? Would that not be a step in the right direction in solving some of this planet’s problems? Some of you are thinking ahead, and seeing all kinds of possibilities. GOOD! Continued next time.