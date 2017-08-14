Rev. Ron Craig: Where is God in all the turmoil on our planet today?

Where is God in all the turmoil on our planet today? A common concern in minds and mouths of many in the church nowadays. Answer: Just where He said He would be. Seated on His throne in heaven! And, Jesus is still Head of the church! So, why are Jesus and God allowing all the evil occurring in our world? First of all, God never promised that evil would not happen during this age. Nor did He ever say that He would come down here and fix it. Instead, 2 Timothy 3:1-5 says that in the last days (these days) perilous times will come; not because of what God does or does not do, but because of what people do or fail to do. Sinners are getting worse, just as Paul prophesied in 2 Timothy 3:13. Therefore, sinners are certainly not going to solve the world’s problems. Sinners actually bring about earthly woes! Paul said that men will be the cause of these perilous times that are upon us. Of course, the devil has always played a major role in planetary disarray, so he definitely is not going to remedy any problems. He wants people to have problems! Satan is the ultimate personality behind all human predicaments: We wrestle not with flesh and blood, but against wicked spiritual rulers in the heavenlies (Ephesians 6:12); led by that wicked prince of the power of the air—Satan himself (Ephesians 2:2).

Since sinners cannot solve earth’s problems, and both sinners and the devil keep causing the problems, and God is not tackling those problems, or sending angels to solve world problems, then can the problems be solved, and if so, who is responsible to solve them? (Most enlightening BIBLE answer next time.)