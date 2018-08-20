Jesus Christ is the Cornerstone

Cornerstone! Familiar with that word? Chief Cornerstone! Sound familiar? It should to Bible students. That term refers only to Jesus Christ. He is the Chief Cornerstone. And just what does that term mean? It refers to the first stone that was placed as the foundation of a building. All the other foundation stones were laid out in line with that first stone—chief cornerstone. The builders started with that stone, and measured and aligned all the other foundation stones from that cornerstone. Thus, that cornerstone determined both the location and size of the building. And, the size and location of the building was determined by the Chief Builder (who chose both the stone and its size and location).

Well, regarding the Gospel, Jesus Christ is the Cornerstone, Who was chosen by God, and placed just where He wanted it—as Head of the church—His body on earth. Hebrews 3:4—He Who built all things is God. Thus, God is that Chief Builder. Moreover, Jesus Christ said that He would build His church—Matthew 16:18. Paul told us in Ephesians 2:20 that the church has been built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ Himself being that Chief Cornerstone. I am making a powerful biblical point here. The foundation has been laid. It cannot be altered. Many men have tried to alter it, but that is their problem. Galatians 1:6-9 reveals their fate. Also, read Deuteronomy 4:2, Proverbs 30:6 and Revelation 22:18-19. Tampering with God’s Word is both a dangerous and futile endeavor. There is no good future in it. Neither does rejecting God’s Word have any benefit. Notice the following:

Psalms 118:22—The stone which the [appointed] builders rejected has become the head of the corner. The Jewish religious leaders rejected Jesus as their Messiah—that Stone God had chosen. Therefore, God made Jesus Christ the cornerstone. And Jesus became not only the cornerstone, but a stone of stumbling to rejectors—Isaiah 8:14. Isaiah 28:16—I God lay in Zion a foundation stone; a tried [tested] stone; a precious cornerstone; a sure foundation. Whoever believes [on Him] will not act hastily. You will find New Testament references to those Old Testament passages in Matthew 21:42-44, Mark 12:10-11, Luke 20:17-18, Acts 4:11, Ephesians 2:20 and 1 Peter 2:4-8. You will likely appreciate me looking up all those Scriptures for you. Now, all you have to do is to go to them and read the whole story. Some say Jesus Christ is a stone of stumbling, and a rock of offense, while others say that those who fall on that stone will be ground to powder. If such occurred in the past, the same is occurring today. Better believe it!

God first gave authority to man, in general, to rule over everything on earth. Man fell for Satan’s deceptions, so God started looking for those who would believe His words, rather than Satan’s lies. God has found relatively few throughout history who believed His Word instead of tampering with it. And He is still looking for those who are willing to be fools for Christ, as Paul said of himself. Get braced. More good stuff next time.

