Jesus Christ does not change

Any other foundation would have to have its own cornerstone. God's house has the original, the One and only, Cornerstone—Jesus Christ. And, since God's house is built on Jesus Christ, and the apostles and prophets, in order for any different cornerstone to pose as the original cornerstone, and as God's house built on that cornerstone, then it would have to have its very own apostles and prophets. Those apostles and prophets would be counterfeits. However, there can be no counterfeit unless there exists the real thing counterfeiters attempt to counterfeit. Counterfeiters try to pass off their fake money as the real thing. There is no such thing as a thirty-three dollar bill. There are only 100s, 50s, 20s, 10s, 5s and 1s. Maybe some bigger bills. No one would accept a $33 bill in their change back from busting a $100. So, the church certainly does not need any false apostles or prophets. But, the modern church does need the real thing. Just hold off any doctrinal conclusions for now. Let us continue… "That I may cut off occasion from those who desire an occasion; that, wherein they glory, they may be found even as we. For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. And, no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore, it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose final end will be according to their works (2 Corinthians 11:12-15)." In Paul's day there were false apostles as well as genuine apostles. And even as late as A.D. 100, the church still recognized the need for real apostles, and was aware that there were false apostles trying to take over the church. Commending one congregation, Jesus said, "I know your works and labor and patience, and how you cannot bear those who are evil: And you have even tried [put to the test] those who say they are apostles, and are not, and have found them to be liars (Revelation 2:2)." Remember too, Ephesians 4:13 says that apostles and prophets were given to the church, and are to remain in the church UNTIL we all come into the unity of the faith and the full knowledge and stature of Christ Himself. Has never happened! Moreover, several later chapters in Revelation mention prophets in connection with the last-days events. Those two witnesses in Revelation 11 are prophets. So, if apostles and prophets were prominent in the first century, and will be again in the last days of this age, then why should we not expect apostles and prophets to both exist, and even be prominent, in today's church? God does not change. Jesus Christ does not change. The devil has not changed. The world's needs today are little different from those of the human race back in the first century. Neither has the real Gospel changed. Therefore, what has changed? And, what cornerstone is the modern church actually built upon? Could it be that preachers who try to convince us that there are no genuine apostles in the church today are actually some of the devil's false apostles? Pray about that!