God uses humans to execute his plan

We started publishing these weekly articles on Shoalsinsider a little under a year ago, to address this pointed question: “Where is God in all of the turmoil going on in the world?” “Why does God not come down from His throne in heaven, and do something about all the crime and misery on this planet?” (Not everyone, but many, will be surprised at the biblical answer. And to get the answer, we must go to the Bible, of course. And the best place to start is in the book of beginnings—Genesis. There, we learn about God’s plan for dealing with whatever goes on in the earth-realm—both before and after mankind sinned.)

Genesis 1:26-28—God said, “Let us make man in our image, and after our likeness: and let them HAVE DOMINION over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over ALL THE EARTH, and over every creeping thing that creeps upon the earth.” So, God created man in His own image, in the image of God created He him; male and female created He them. And God blessed them, and said to them, “Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: And, have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.” (So God gave man authority to deal with every earthly circumstance; and with authority comes responsibility. God will not override the authority that He delegated to mankind, so the responsibility bears upon us, not upon Him!)

Israel’s deliverance from the Egyptian Empire is a prime case in point:

Exodus 3:7-10 —The LORD said, “I have seen the affliction of My people in Egypt, and have heard their cry by reason of their taskmasters; for I know their sorrows; and I HAVE COME DOWN TO DELIVER THEM from the hand of the Egyptians, and to bring them up from that land unto a good land, and large; to a land flowing with milk and honey; to the place of the Canaanites, the Hittites, the Amorites, the Perizzites, the Hivites, and Jebusites. Now behold, the cry of the children of Israel has come up to Me: And I have seen the oppression with which the Egyptians oppress them. Come now, therefore, and I will send you [Moses] to Pharaoh, so that you may bring forth My people, the children of Israel, out of Egypt. (God uses human beings to execute His plans. And Moses had a lot of authority both against the Egyptians, and even before the Almighty.)

Psalm 106:23 —He said He would destroy them, had not Moses stood before Him in the breach, to turn away His wrath, lest God should destroy them.

(This is just the beginning of the biblical answer to our original question.)