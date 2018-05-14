Every thought, word and action, will be taken into account

When we Christian believers stand before the Judgment Seat of Christ to be judged, based upon the way we have lived our lives in this evil age, by what universal standard will Christ judge us to determine our rewards or losses (Romans 14:10-12, 2 Corinthians 5:10-11)? How we live our lives on this earth; every thought, word and action, will be taken into account on that Judgment Day for believers. Sinners will be the subjects of God’s Great White Throne Judgment at the end of the Millennium. But, the Judgment Seat of Christ will deal with the saved.

Therefore, it is not to determine whether or not we are saved; only what will be our position in the future Kingdom. Remember the parable of the talents Jesus told. The future status and position of the different guys who used those talents different ways—some good some bad—determined their trustworthiness and their future privileges and responsibilities. Our time on this earth is not to be taken lightly. This life is actually a testing ground, where we prove if we can be trusted with what God has already given us, and therefore, determines what He can trust us with in that Kingdom. “He who has been faithful in little will be faithful in much. And he who has been unfaithful in little will be unfaithful in much (Luke 16:10-13). During this little sliver of time on this planet, our attitude and actions determine what will be our eternal position on the new earth. Do not sell your grand eternal future for a few cheap temporal pleasures. Be wise!

But my primary goal in this article is to get you to think about the standard God will use in both of those judgments. Does anyone really think God will use as His judgment standard any of the many theologies that actually contradict one another, and even the Word of God? Remember, Jesus said plainly in John 12:48 that the words He had spoken when He was on earth will judge us in the last day. He will not use any theological interpretation of His Word to judge us. He will use the pure Word of God. Therefore, it will be in our own best interest to find out as much as we can about that Word, by which we will be measured, when we stand before Him at the Judgment Seat of Christ.

Be not deceived, the JudgmentStandard which Jesus Christ established when He was here has not changed! Since Jesus Christ is the same today (Hebrews 13:8), His Word is the same today. Who or what could have altered it? Men have indeed altered God’s Word in their own minds, and in the minds of those people they have deceived with their Bible interpretations, but God’s pure Word remains the standard!