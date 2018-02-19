Craig: We too are the seed of Abraham

Do you see yourself in God’s Word? Does it seem that the Bible is in one world and you are in another? Do you have a desire to experience the good stuff you read in that Book, but question if you have the right qualifications to gain those benefits? You will remember that King David, in Psalms 103:3, said plainly: “Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits; Who forgives all of your iniquities, Who heals all of your diseases.” Was David better off than we New Testament Christians? Jesus said in Luke 7:28 that no one under the Old Covenant was greater than John the Baptizer, but that the very least disciple in God’s Kingdom (under the New Testament) is greater than he. Many obviously do not realize that we believers are under a BETTER COVENANT, that has BETTER PROMISES, because we have a BETTER MEDIATOR (Jesus Christ), and, therefore, have a BETTER INHERITANCE than those Old Covenant believers (Hebrews 1:4, 7:19, 22, 8:6, 9:23, 11:40).

And remember too, that Jesus said of a Jewish woman that she, because she was a daughter of Abraham, ought to be healed (Luke 13:16). In Mark 7:27, Jesus called divine healing the “children’s bread.” Well, we too are the seed (the sons and daughters) of Abraham because we are in Christ (Galatians 3:16, 29), so SUPERNATURAL HEALING is part of our inheritance, just as it was the Old Testament saints (Exodus 15:26, 23:25-26, Deuteronomy 7:15). God still provides those things!

But how do we believers grab hold of our inheritance as God’s children, and pull it out of that Bible realm, and into ours? And I am talking about our inheritance for this life on earth, not just when we get to heaven. We have a part in that exercise, and God does too. God moved first to provide all those blessings in Christ (Isaiah 53, Galatians 3:13, 1 Peter 2:24). Then He sent the Holy Spirit to show us our inheritance in Christ.

(1 Corinthians 2:10—God has revealed them to us by his Spirit. 1 Corinthians 2:12—We have received, not the spirit of the world, but the Spirit which is of God; so that we might know the things that are freely given to us of God.) Thus, the next move is ours. Otherwise, all our problems would already be solved. What is that move? “We all, with open face [Take off your denominational glasses.], beholding as in a mirror the glory of the Lord [Jesus Christ], are transformed into that same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord (2 Corinthians 3:18).” God’s Written Word tells us what we are and what we have in Christ. By honestly looking into what His Word says about us in Christ, instead of filtering God’s Word through denominational doctrine, we begin to see ourselves as God sees us; and the Holy Spirit will change us into that same image reflected in the mirror of God’s Word. We have been looking in the wrong mirror!

(If you are not a committed member of some other Christian fellowship, you are invited to visit Living Way Fellowship at 2041 County Road 73, in Killen area. From Killen, going north on US 43, turn right on County Road 73 and go 2 and 1/2 miles. We are on the right. You can’t miss the sign out front—Living Way Fellowship. Sunday 10:00 A.M., Wednesday 7:00 P.M. Ron Craig is the pastor, teacher and Christian book author. Contact us at ronwritercraig@gmail.com, or log onto our church website at www.livingwayfellowshiponline.org. While logged on our website, check out my books and audio podcasts. Wouldn’t hurt!)