Craig: The Bible itself FORBIDS Bible interpretation!

Stripping the church of its supernatural equipment. Over the centuries, numerous books have been published on the subject of hermeneutics—The so-called science of the interpretation of the Bible. Those theological speculations have ranged all the way from Scripture being considered literal to being merely allegorical; and several combinations of both. Some may now be suspicioning that I am about to lay another theological view upon the readers. But to everyone’s relief I will only say what the Bible itself has to say about Bible interpretation. I have never read such in any theologian’s written work. Nor have I ever heard it preached. Just read it in the Bible. Ready?

The Bible itself FORBIDS Bible interpretation! Second Peter 1:20-21: “Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation. [Why?] For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: But holy men of God spoke as they were moved by the Holy Ghost.” Had all those theologians “known this first,” they surely would have refrained from forming any system of Bible interpretation. Now think: Deity knows all languages. Therefore, He surely knew how to express Himself in the Bible accounts. Moreover, why would He hide what He really wanted to say in that book, which purports to be a revelation of His will, and man’s history? Furthermore, if Deity did hide His true message (if in truth the Bible does not contain the actual truth about God’s will, and does not portray actual historical events) how did the theologians discover God’s real will? And since they did not live during those ancient times, how do they know enough to contradict the Bible? And more to consider:

Why do daily newspaper readers NOT need interpreters? Why is it that Christians need interpreters to understand God’s Word? Does that within itself not raise a red flag in your mind? And, since all those different interpretation schemes contradict one another, which one is correct? Which one can we trust? Better question: How can any of them be correct; or trusted? Why trust theologians over God’s Inspired Word?

Much more Bible truth is on the way in coming lessons, but I need to establish this point in this article: The very fact that men have taken it upon themselves to question the veracity of the Bible writers, question the content of their messages, and question even the Bible itself, reveals that they have attempted to take the place of the Holy Spirit! If the Bible writers were not allowed to inject their own interpretations into the messages they conveyed from God Himself, then how can anyone have the audacity to think they have the right to add to, or take away from, the Bible as written? You might want to look up these passages: Deuteronomy 4:2, Proverbs 30:6, Romans 3:4, 1 John 5:10 and Revelation 22:18. They will be coming up in future lessons. Be ready!

