Bro. Ron Craig: Why is the church not doing what Christ commanded?

In light of the many Scripture passages, we have provided in these lessons, an even more appropriate question for us to ask than, “Why is God not solving the world’s problems?” is “Why is the church as a whole not doing what Christ commanded us to do?” Especially since Jesus Christ promised to BE WITH US every day throughout this age as we obey Him in carrying out the Great Gospel Commission until He comes back? I want to give you something to think about.

If, as many theologians contend, miracle solutions to the world’s basic problems (human problems) were restricted to the early days of the church, a whole host of New Testament Scripture passages is worthless to New Testament believers today. If those instructive Scriptures do not apply to the church throughout the entire church age, when did God rescind those commands and promises? And where are their God-approved replacements? God would NOT pull such a cruel trick upon His church, the very Body of Christ! Human problems are basically the same today as they were back then, so why would God not use the same supernatural power (Holy Spirit anointing upon and within Christians) to solve the same basic human problems that plagued the human race 2000 years ago?

What about human problems is different today than back then? The only thing that has changed is technology. Human nature is still basically the same as it has always been since Adam’s fall. Lost people still commit the same atrocities lost people have been committing through the ages. Advanced technology just makes it easier for them to do it, and a lot more of it. God has not changed (Malachi 3:6). Nor has Jesus Christ changed (Hebrews 13:8). The devil has not changed. Human nature outside Christ still commits the very same evils it has always committed but has multiplied, because the population has multiplied. Which means we need more supernatural power working for us and through us today than ever before. Think and pray about that. Also, check out our website.

