Bro. Ron Craig: Why Are Biblical Truths Not Being Discussed?

Has anyone found even one Scripture passage that negates or contradicts the many positive passages I have presented in these articles? If not, how may anyone dismiss the central message of these articles? I have not presented any denominational doctrinal slant on the Bible: Just the Bible itself. Therefore, the question we have to ask ourselves is, “What are we going to do about such Bible truth?”

If what I have been presenting literally to the entire world (If it is on the internet it is open to the world.) is altogether different than what most believers are being exposed to in their church meetings, why are such biblical truths not being discussed in those church meetings? If church leaders are simply shying away from teaching these vital biblical truths, what reasons can they give for not openly and honestly discussing them, and informing their congregation about them? And, if in some cases these Bible realities are actually being theologically taught against, what are those leaders’ excuses for their outright denials? Who has the right to alter the Bible message to any degree on any Bible subject?

A Scripture passage that definitely addresses that very issue is 2 Peter 1:21: “Knowing this first: No prophecy of Scripture is subject to personal interpretation. Prophecy did not come by human will, but men spoke and wrote the Scriptures as they were moved upon by the Holy Spirit.” If the human channels of divine truth were not allowed to tamper with the divine message they received by the Holy Spirit, how can any human today assume the right to tamper with biblical truth? We have no right to alter Scripture. Four Scripture passages issue strict warnings against altering God’s Word: Deuteronomy 4:2, 12:32, Proverbs 30:6, Revelation 22:18. The Romans 3:4 version of the warning: “Let God be true, but every man a liar.” And perhaps the most eye-opening Scripture passage on that subject is 1 John 5:10: “Whoever does not believe God has made Him out to be a liar.” To refuse to believe any of God’s Word is to accuse God of lying. I do not want to be guilty of that, and surely, neither do you! So, I think we had better rethink what we think about Bible Truth regarding miraculous solutions.