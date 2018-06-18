Be you holy in all manner of lifestyle

Scripture says we believers are righteous, pure, holy, light, cleansed, sanctified! The opposite of those godly characteristics describes the devil’s spiritual offspring.

1 John 3:8-9 —He who commits sin is of the devil; for the devil sinned from the beginning. For this purpose, the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of the devil. Whoever is born of God does not commit sin; for his Seed remains in him: And he cannot sin, because he is born of God.

2 Peter 1:9 —The Christian who lacks these [godly] things is blind, and cannot see afar off, and has forgotten that he was purged from his old [past] sins.

Ephesians 5:1 —Be imitators of God [be righteous], as dear children [NOW].

Ephesians 5:8 —You were sometime darkness, but NOW you ARE light in the Lord: So walk as children of light. (Act like you are what God says you are.)

1 John 3:3 —Everyone who has this hope in him purifies himself, EVEN AS He [Jesus] is pure. (Reject that “I-am-just-an-old-saved-sinner” religious garbage.)

1 Peter 1:15-16 —As He [God] Who has called you is holy, so be you holy in all manner of lifestyle; Because it is written, “You Be holy; for I [God] am holy.”

Romans 11:16 —If the root [Jesus] is holy, so are the branches [believers] holy.

( John 15:5 —I [Jesus] am the Vine, you are the branches—Thus, we are holy!)

1 Corinthians 3:16-17 —Know you not that you are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwells in you? If any man defiles the temple of God, him will God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple you are.

1 Peter 2:5 —You also, as lively stones, are built up a spiritual house, a holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices, acceptable to God by Jesus Christ.

Ephesians 2:21-22 —In whom all the building fitly framed together grows into a holy temple in the Lord: In whom you also are built together to be a habitation of God through the Spirit. (So, we lively stones ought to act like we are alive.)

Ephesians 5:25-27 —Christ loved the church, and gave himself for it: That He might SANCTIFY and CLEANSE it with the washing of water by the word, that he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish [right now].

Ephesians 4:22-24 —Put off your former lifestyle—the old sinful man—which is corrupt according to the deceitful lusts: And be renewed in the spirit of your mind: And put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness. (Let us believe we are what God says we are and act like it.)

1 John 4:17 so are we [right now in this present age]. —[Just] As He [Jesus] is,[right now in this present age].