Author Ron Craig: World cannot give what it does not possess

To adequately get across the primary message of these articles, I present to you these additional pertinent Scripture passages. If we are to solve any of the world’s problems, we must first identify the problem areas, and then determine if any possible solutions have been provided. Then, if we find there are genuine solutions, we need to learn how to apply those solutions to the proper problem areas. (One of the modern church’s shortcomings has been to come up with the wrong solutions, and then aim those worthless solutions at the wrong areas of human experience. Some of those frivolous solutions are political correctness, money, entertainment, and saying to the people with problems “Peace, peace,” when there is no peace—Ezekiel 13:10. Nothing from this fallen world can give either inner or outer peace. The world cannot give what it does not possess!)

The Bible correctly identifies the problem areas of the human race. Look at Mark 7:18-23—Do you not perceive that whatever from outside enters into the man, it cannot defile him: Because it enters not into his heart, but into his belly, and goes out [of his body] into the draught [the toilet], purging all meats? But what comes out of the man is what defiles the man. For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness: [That about covers it all.] All of those evil things come from within, and defile a man. (Human problems start on the inside, not from the outside.)

Paul chimed in with Galatians 5:19-21: The works of the flesh are adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: Of the which I tell you now, as I have also told you in time past, that those who do such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.

If the real problem areas of the human race are located on the inside of man, then if there are any real solutions, they must be applied to the inner man, and not to the outer man. Of course, the outer man is always positively affected by any positive changes on the inside. More Bible Truth about this is on the way.