All will give an account

The Bible makes it clear that heaven keeps record books—Revelation 20:12: All the wicked dead will stand before God at the Great White Throne judgment, just before the renovation of earth, and will be judged according to everything that has been written about them in those books. Every word, thought, action, and intention of every human being is recorded in heaven. That is true of every human being, including us Christians. But, when we get born again we become new creatures in Christ. Old things have passed away, and all things are new; and all those new things are of God (2 Corinthians 5:17-18).

In Christ, all those things that were recorded about us when we were sinners are obviously erased. And that is GOOD NEWS! What else can, “old things have passed away” mean? Nevertheless, we Christians will be held accountable for our every intention, thought, word and action after we become Christians. In Romans 14:10, Paul stated clearly that every believer will have to stand before the Judgment Seat of Christ. Romans 14:12: “Each of us will give an account of him or herself to God.” Second Corinthians 5:10: “We [Christians] must all stand before the Judgment Seat of Christ, that each one may receive [reward or loss] for the things done in the body [our bodies], according to what he [or she] has done, whether good or bad.” And now the third witness; 1 Corinthians 3:11-15: “No other [redemption] foundation can anyone lay [establish] than what has been laid, which is Jesus Christ. Now, whoever builds on that foundation gold, silver, precious stones, or wood, hay or stubble, each one’s work [as a Christian] will become manifest, for the Day [the day all believers will stand before the Judgment Seat of Christ] will declare it, because it will be revealed by fire; for that fire will test each believer’s work, of what sort it is [acceptable or unacceptable]. If any person’s work which he or she has built on that foundation endures [passes that test], he or she will receive a reward. But, if the Christian’s work is burned up by the fire, he or she will suffer loss. [Not the loss of one’s salvation, for,] the Christian him or herself will be saved; yet so as through fire.” What the Judgment Seat of Christ reveals about each believer will determine the position (not condition) of each Christian in the renovated earth. And the overall lifestyle of each Christian in this life will determine what will be revealed at the Judgment Seat of Christ. I have been compelled to present this vital revelation about believers, before getting back to the Revelation account of the wicked—those people who remain unbelievers. If we will have to give account to God for every idle word we speak, then God must keep complete records on every human being (Matthew 12:36). Just as the position of us believers in that next realm will be determined by what has been recorded about us, the wicked dead will be judged by the things written in those books—the Book of Life being the most important book of all.

