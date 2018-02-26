Walk by Faith not by Sight

We Christians walk by faith, not by sight. So said Paul in 2 Corinthians 5:7. Well, what did Paul mean by that? Let us break that passage down into its components. WE obviously refers to us believers; we who have been born again—Bonafide Christians, not mere church members. We must face it: Many people who have their names on the role in different denominations have never been saved. They walk by sight, and not by faith. ONLYgenuine, born-again Christians are able to walk by faith! What does walk mean? Lifestyle! We do not exercise faith once in a while, but align our every decision and action to the faith. How many church members live that kind of lifestyle?

Paul did say that we Christians WALK BY FAITH! That means a constant way of living that is consistent with Scripture. FAITH! What does that mean? Faith in what? From where does faith come? Romans 10:17: “Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God.” Jesus said His words are spirit and life—John 6:63—so if faith comes from that spiritual realm, then faith is a spiritual force, and substance—Hebrews 11:1. Thus, to walk by faith means to tap into God’s spiritual wisdom and power to guide our lives in the direction God wants us to go, and enable us to arrive. Because the devil influences so much of the natural world, then walking by sight (following the five physical senses) virtually guarantees that we will be led by the devil, and not by God. The Bible is God’s revelation of His will, and of His provision to help us do His will. And His will is for our benefit—John 10:10—Satan’s will is for our destruction. The wise choice is obvious!

So, you can surely see why Satan has been so active in history to manipulate men, especially preachers, to alter the Word of God! If faith comes from God’s Supernatural Word, then the less Word we have inside us, the less power we have to do God’s will—which you will remember is for our benefit. The devil does not want us benefited, so he does everything he can to keep us away from God’s Word, and God’s Word away from us. The obvious result: “You make the Word of God of no effect by your tradition (Mark 7:13).” More Word, more benefits; less Word fewer benefits. This is a no-brainer.

But, I can hear some say: “You just want benefits.” Anything wrong with that? You see, everybody is after benefits. Even those people who would fuss on me for wanting benefits. People are going to find ways to get their needs met. So if they believe God is either not interested in meeting their needs, or that He is unable to supply their every need, they are going to look elsewhere for relief. That puts them under Satan’s control, for he is the god of this world system, and the prince of the power of the air (Ephesians 2:2, 2 Corinthians 4:4). Therefore, it should be obvious why it is to our benefit to walk by faith and not by sight. The faith-walk aligns us with the God who is for us (Romans 8:31), and rescues from our enemy who is against us (1 Peter 5:8). So, walk by faith!