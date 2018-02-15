Craig: Bible interpretation has fragmented the church

Bible interpretation has fragmented the church! Modern Christians are concerned about many modern problems, but questionable or contradictory interpretations seem not to be important to most of them. Please be not offended, but believers seem to walk around in a stupor. I have observed through the years that most church members fear that they might be led into heresy if they associate too closely with members of some other denomination. They do not consider the possibility that they might have already been led astray, and are themselves heretical in some of their own beliefs. Have I been called to straighten everybody out? No! But, just as a believer, I have the responsibility to both believe God’s Word, and to minister what I have learned to all who will listen.

If Bible interpretation is forbidden, then how can we know what the Bible teaches? The same could be asked about tracking down all the different interpretations. Where would one start; and after a lifetime of research, would you have anything more than a big mess? For remember, there are numerous Bible interpretations, and they all clash with one another. And some outright trash the Bible itself. So, just what are we to do? The Bible itself answers that question! Is that not neat? Our need is not to seek for the right interpretation, but to get understanding. There is only one interpretation, so why waste your time trying to find something that is already under your nose?

2 Timothy 2:15: “Study [key] to show yourself approved to God; a workman [one more key] who needs not to be ashamed, rightly dividing [correctly teaching] the word of truth.” Lack of real Bible study virtually guarantees “incorrect teaching” of Scripture.

Proverbs 4:7: “Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: And, with all your getting get understanding.” We already have the right interpretation—what the Bible writers wrote. So, to understand, we need the same Spirit Who moved them to write.

1 Corinthians 2:9-16: “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things God has prepared for those who love Him. However, God has revealed them to us by His Spirit: For the Spirit searches all things—the deep things of God. For what man knows the things of a man, except the spirit of man that is in him? Even so, the things of God knows no man, but the Spirit of God [does]. [Thus] We have received, not the spirit of the world, but the Spirit which is of God; that we might know the things that are freely given to us of God. Which things we speak, not in the words which man’s wisdom teaches, but which the Holy Ghost teaches; comparing spiritual things with spiritual. But, the natural man receives not the things of the Spirit of God: For, they are mere foolishness unto him: Neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned. But he who is spiritual judges all things, yet he himself is judged of no man. For who has known the mind of the Lord, that he might instruct Him? But, we have the mind of Christ.” The Holy Spirit will build that Christ-mind into us!

