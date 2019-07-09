Who’s in control of earthly events?

Is God in FULL CONTROL of history; or is He in PARTIAL CONTROL; or completely OUT OF CONTROL. I believe our lessons have proven that history has not slipped out of God’s hands. Neither is Deity behind every historical event. There are other players. Let us look at some Scripture passages that will dissolve any doubts about that.

1 Corinthians 10:13-14—No temptation has taken you but such as is common to man: But God is faithful, Who will not allow you to be tempted above what you are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, so that you may be able to bear it. Therefore, my beloved, flee from idolatry. (God promises no protection from temptation for people who deliberately flirt with temptation. But He gives victory over temptation to those who cooperate with Him. Also, all things that do happen because God allowed them. Else they could not happen. That does not mean He willed them to be.)Genesis 11:5-8—The LORD came down to see the city and tower [of Babel], which men built. And the LORD said: The people are one [unity], and they have one language; and this they begin to do: And now nothing will be restrained from them that they have imagined to do.

Let us go down and confuse their language so they cannot understand one another’s speech. So the LORD scattered them abroad from there upon the face of all the earth: And they left off building that city. (God gave man both authority and ability, and He will not take back His gifts. But man will be judged for how he uses those gifts.)Isaiah 10:5-7—The Assyrian [king] is the rod of My anger; the staff in their hand is My indignation. I will send him against a hypocritical nation [Jews]…Howbeit he does not mean so, neither does his heart think so; but it is in his heart to destroy and cut off nations not a few. (Men often go beyond what God intended for them to do.)Zechariah 1:15—I was but a little displeased, and they helped forward the affliction. Isaiah 30:1—Woe to the rebellious children [Jews], says the LORD, who take counsel, but not of Me; and cover with a covering, but not of My spirit. (They acted against His will, and He allowed them to do it. So God does notwill everything that happens.)Isaiah 65:12—When I called, you did not answer; when I spoke, you did not hear; but, [you] did evil before My eyes, and [you] did choose that wherein I delighted not. Isaiah 66:4—I will choose their delusions, and will bring their fears on them; because, when I called [them], none did answer Me; when I spoke, they did not hear: But, they did evil before My eyes, and chose that in which I delighted not. (God will allow us to choose to do things displeasing to Him, and will not stop us. But He will judge us!)Hosea 8:4—They [God’s people the Jews] have set up kings, but not by Me: They have made princes, and I knew it not. (They left the Lord out of their decision-making.)Amos 3:7—The Lord will do NOTHING [on earth] without [first] revealing his secret to his servants the prophets. (He gives ample warning before meting out judgement.)Matthew 24:22—Except those days will be shortened, no flesh would be saved: But for the elect’s sake, those days will be shortened. (God will be in control of that event!)

(God does not control our thoughts or actions, but He is in control of the outcomeof our thoughts and actions. God will be in ultimate control over history right up to the end of the end–times, so we need not be caught off guard. See Luke 21:28.

(Ron Craig is pastor, teacher and author of Christian books; and these articles. You may view all the books by logging onto www.livingwayfellowshiponline.org. While logged on the website you can even listen to audio Bible-lesson podcasts. You may also send your questions or comments to ronwritercraig@gmail.com)