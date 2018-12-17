Who is the end-time Restrainer?

One of the hang-ups of end-time speculators is the argument about who or what will be removed from this planet before the Tribulation begins. Of course, that issue is fervently discussed only among those believers who believe in the Pre-Tribulation Rapture of the church. Other end-time speculators adamantly argue that the church (Christian believers) will not be caught away seven years before the end of this age, but will remain on earth and suffer under Antichrist during the entire Tribulation Period. They obviously believe the Tribulation is the time of the church’s troubles (which the Bible does not teach) instead of the Jew’s troubles (which the Bible does teach—Jeremiah 30:7). Makes no sense!

However, a Scripture passage that troubles them is 2 Thessalonians 2:6-7, which plainly says that some entity must be removed from the earth before the Antichrist can arrive on the end-time scene. The Bible reason being, that entity is now restraining (holding back) the Antichrist. And Paul said the restrainer was restraining (holding back) the Antichrist in his day, and he prophesied that it will continue to restrain the Antichrist until whatever the restrainer is will be removed from the earth by Jesus Christ catching away that restrainer in the air (1 Thessalonians 4:15-17). To be removed does mean to be removed—totally, not partially. Whatever the restrainer is will be completely removed from earth before the Antichrist can come on the scene. What or who is the Restrainer?

It cannot be the Gentile nations, for multitudes of Gentiles will descend upon Israel under the Antichrist for the purpose of wiping the Jews off the face of the earth. (By the way, have you heard that threat before? And if so, by whom?) So, the Gentile nations cannot be the restrainer. They are Antichrist’s helpers!