We must do our part to receive the benefits

While I do not want to be too repetitive, still, although I have covered some subjects in past articles, I do not remember in which articles such issues were covered; nor do I remember all of the details of the issues I dealt with in those articles; plus the fact that new readers likely have not read those past articles containing those Bible Truths; and the fact that Bible Truths on any subject are more numerous than I can include in any one article, I want to reestablish some most vital Bible Truths on the overall theme of these Shoals Insider articles within this article; and perhaps a few future articles. Let us refresh our memory concerning the fact (and reality) that Almighty God does not change. Malachi 3:6 —I am the LORD [Jehovah, or Yahweh]. I do not change! Nor does God's Word change. Ever! How would God's Word change without God changing?

Numbers 23:19 —God is not a man, that He should lie; neither the son of man, that He should repent: Has He said, and will He not do [what He said]? Or has He spoken, and will He not make it [what He has spoken] good? In the cases where God did the reverse of His threats or promises, His actions were His responses to people's responses to His threats or promises. In other words, their meeting or not meeting His conditions in His threats or promises determined whether or not His words in those cases came to pass, or not. Jeremiah 18:7-10 —When I speak concerning a nation, or kingdom, to pluck up or pull down, and destroy it; if the nation against whom I have pronounced [judgment] turn from their evil, I will repent of the evil I thought to do to them. And, when I speak concerning a nation, or a kingdom, to build and plant it; if it do evil in My sight, that it obey not My voice, then I will repent of the good wherewith I said I would benefit them. Zechariah 6:15 —Those who are afar off will come and build in the temple of the LORD, and you will know that the LORD of hosts has sent me to you. This will come to pass if you will diligently obey the voice [Word] of the LORD your God. But what if they would not obey His Word? Then that particular promise would not be realized. Some of God's promises are conditional but others unconditional. Thus, our meeting the conditions will determine the outcome of some promises, while others will come to pass no matter our actions. Jesus is coming again period, whereas many of God's promises, about our health, or finances, for instance, have definite conditions attached. If believers must meet certain Gospel conditions in order to receive Gospel benefits (For many benefits are not automatic just because one is a believer.), then sinners also must meet certain conditions to become believers to be candidates for the same Gospel benefits. God has done His part to provide the benefits. We must do our part to receive those benefits. But, if the Gospel ministers fail to provide the proper Bible instructions regarding those Gospel benefits, then we Christians will be cheated out of those Gospel benefits. And since those Gospel benefits were purchased for sinners (which we all once were), if we fail to minister that Gospel to sinners, many problems will go unsolved.