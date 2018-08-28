Theologians are the fizzlers

The Cornerstone, Jesus Christ, has been laid. God Almighty laid it. And no one can challenge the work of the Almighty. The Cornerstone is permanent in both its location and its purpose. Location: The church—Ephesians 1:22-23: “God [Himself] has put all things under His [Christ’s] feet, and gave Him to be Head over all things to the church, which is His body [on earth], the fullness of Him Who fills all in all.” The feet are in the body, and Christ’s body on the earth is the church. That means God has put all things under our feet, because the feet are in the body, and believers are the body of Christ!
Purpose—Ephesians 4:11-16: “He [our Lord] gave some [in the church] to be apostles; some to be prophets, some to be evangelists; and some to be pastors and teachers: For [the purpose of] perfecting the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ: Until we all come to the unity of the faith [Has not occurred yet.], and to the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the [very] fulness of Christ [duplicating Christ]: So that, henceforth we will be no more children [immature], tossed to and fro and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and the cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive [Christians]: But speaking the truth in love, we may grow up into Him in all things [be just like Jesus was in every way], Who is the Head, even Christ: From Whom the whole body [the church made up of many members] fitly joined together, and compacted by that which every joint [every church member] supply, according to the effectual working in the measure of every part [every Christian], makes increase of the body [the church] to the edifying of itself in love.” (I will later explain that mouth full.)
The Cornerstone (Jesus Christ) is permanent.
The location of the Cornerstone has been established—The church.
The purpose of both the Cornerstone and its location is unchanged—To continue the ministry of Christ on earth, until He returns to catch away His body, the church. It ought to be obvious that neither God nor Christ would have gone to such great lengths in their redemption project just to allow it to fizzle after a few decades. Theologians are the fizzlers. In the world’s turmoil in these last days, their false doctrines are fast losing their fizz. More and more people are getting tired of their religious lies, and are turning again to Bible Truth. Truth never gets old or dies. False doctrines get old, rot, and die.
One of the biggest religious lies that has been going around for centuries is that the church was established with the miraculous ministries of apostles and prophets in the first century, but since the church has been established, apostles and prophets are no longer needed in the church. A very convenient and cowardly religious doctrine.
However, that claim turns out to be a lame excuse for powerlessness in the modern church. That gutless theological stance is dispelled by realizing that the church has to be reestablished in every generation. Only one foundation; only one church!
