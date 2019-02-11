THE WORD THAT HE COMMANDED TO A THOUSAND GENERATIONS

“Know that the LORD your God, that he is God, the faithful God, Who keeps covenant and mercy with those who love Him and keep His commandments, to a thousand generations (Deuteronomy 7:9).” What covenant could Moses have been referring to if not that Abrahamic covenant? And how long did God say He will keep His part of that covenant? A thousand generations! So, it is still going.

Confirmation : “Be mindful always of His covenant; [that is,] that word which He commanded to a thousand generations; Even the covenant which He made with Abraham, and His oath to Isaac; and He confirmed the same to Jacob, for a law, and to Israel for an everlasting covenant (1 Chronicles 16:15-17).”

More confirmation : “He has remembered His covenant forever, the word that he commanded to a thousand generations. The covenant which He made with Abraham, and his oath unto Isaac; and confirmed the same to Jacob for a law, and to Israel for an everlasting covenant(Psalm 105:8-10).” Well, everlasting is everlasting! So that Abrahamic covenant is even today just in its infancy.

New Testament confirmation : “Brethren, I [Paul] speak after the manner of men: Though it be but a man’s covenant, yet if it is confirmed, no man annuls it or adds to it. Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He said not, and to seeds, as of many; but as of one, and to your seed, which is Christ. And this I say, that the covenant, which was confirmed before of God in Christ, the law, which was four hundred and thirty years afterward, could not annul it so that it made the promise of no effect. For if the inheritance is of the law, it is not of promise: But God gave it to Abraham by promise (Galatians 3:15-18).”

Now this: “‘Behold, the days come,’ says the LORD, ‘that I will make A NEW COVENANT with the house of Israel, and the house of Judah: Not according to the covenant which I made with their fathers in the day that I took them by the hand to bring them out of the land of Egypt; which My covenant they broke [so that was the covenant which was replaced], although I [God] was a husband to them,’ says the LORD: ‘But this will be the covenant I will make with the house of Israel after those days,’ says the LORD, ‘I will put My law in their inner part, and write it in their heart; and I will be their God, and they will be My people (Jeremiah 31:31-33).’” That was an obvious reference to the New Testament in Christ. All these Scripture passages fit together. Now take a look at Luke 1:69:

“And has raised up a horn of salvation for us in the house of His servant David (Luke 1:69).” This was a prophecy of Zacharias, the father of John the Baptizer. He was referring to all those Old Testament prophecies, saying that Christ was the fulfillment of them. Then, he said that God had answered their prayers by performing “the mercy He promised to our fathers, and to remember His holy covenant: The oath which He swore to our father Abraham (Luke 1:72-73).”