THE SEA GAVE UP THE DEAD

Wrapping up the judgment of the wicked on that great day: “The sea [ocean] gave up the dead [atoms and molecules of the bodies of the wicked dead] which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead that were in them [in other words, no human being will escape (avoid) God’s judgment]: And they were [all] judged; everybody according to their works. And [even] death and hell were cast into the Lake of Fire. This is the second death. And whosoever was not found written in the Book of Life was cast into the lake of fire (Revelation 20:13-15).



Quite obviously, the names of no one in the final judgment at the end of the Millennium will be recorded in the Book of Life, because all those whose names are found in the Book of Life will have been included in the wrap up of the first resurrection before the Millennium (that thousand-year reign of Christ with all of His saints—Old Testament believers, New Testament believers, and all those who will be saved during the Great Tribulation). Just as it has been prophesied by the prophets for thousands of years, God will settle all accounts!

Then what believers of all the ages have patiently awaited: “And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: For the first heaven and the first earth had passed away; and there was no more sea (Revelation 21:1).” That was prophesied back in Isaiah 66:22—For, just as the new heavens and the new earth, which I will make, will remain before Me, says the LORD, so will your seed and your name remain. That future event will be a renovation of the terrestrial ball we live on. It will not be a totally new planet, but the cleansing of the earth from all of the filth it has accumulated over the centuries; and of its preparation for the redeemed inhabitants from the old world system. Several Scriptures reveal that the original planet will remain forever. Only its surface will be renovated. Genesis 8:22—While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night will not cease. (Look at Revelation 20:10.)Psalm 78:6—…the earth [this terrestrial globe] which He has established forever. Psalm 89:36-37—His seed will endure forever, and his throne as the sun before Me. It will be established forever as the moon, and as a faithful witness in heaven. Psalm 104:5—God has laid the foundations of the earth, that it should NOT BE REMOVED FOREVER.Ecclesiastes 1:4—but the earth ABIDES forever. 2 Peter 3:10—The day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which, the heavens will pass away with a great noise, and the elements will melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein will be burned up.

The Lake of Fire is obviously in the heart of this planet. If not, where? That is where Hades was located. Compare Matthew 12:40 with Acts 2:31. So, if this planet does go out of existence, will the Lake of Fire also be annihilated? Some things for us to think about while awaiting the next lesson. More explanation coming then. Looking forward to laying it all out for all to see. Enlightening!

