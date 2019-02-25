The gifts and calling of God are without repentance

Although numerous other Scripture passages make it obvious that God did not scrap Israel for the church, this passage ought to forever settle the issue.

Romans 11:25-29: “I [Paul] would not, brethren, that you should be ignorant of this mystery, lest you would be wise in your own conceits; [The mystery is] that blindness in part is happened to Israel, until the fulness of the Gentiles be come in. And so, all Israel will be saved: Just as it is written, ‘There will come out of Sion the Deliverer [Jesus], and will turn away ungodliness from Jacob: For this is My covenant unto them, when I will take away their sins.’

Thus, as concerning the Gospel, they are enemies for your [you Christians’] sakes: but, as touching the election, they are beloved for the fathers’ sakes [that is, for the sake of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, with whom God made an eternal covenant]. For the gifts and calling of God are without repentance.” That is, God cannot and will not back out of the covenant He made with Abraham and his seed. The nation of Israel is made up of the many offspring of Abraham. So, that Abrahamic covenant was the “CALLING” Paul referred to. And “WITHOUT REPENTANCE” means it is irrevocable—it cannot be recalled or revoked. Thus, there will always be an Israel; plus other believers from all other nations.

I do think I need to point out this one more pertinent passage on that issue.

Isaiah 19:24-25 states: “In that day will Israel be the third with Egypt and with Assyria; even a blessing in the midst of the land: Whom the LORD of hosts will bless, saying, ‘Blessed be Egypt My people, and Assyria the work of My hands, and Israel My inheritance.” Of course, this passage refers to those conditions that will exist after this evil age is over. Of all nations, Israel will still be tops.

It being biblically established that the nation of Israel is God's inheritance, and always will be, let us get back to studying last-days events and how Israel will fit into it. Remember, the last 7 years of this age will be the time of Jacob's trouble. That obviously refers to the nation of Israel; not the church.

The church having been removed from earth by the Pre-Tribulation rapture, the door will be wide open for the Antichrist to appear on the scene. That does not mean he does not now exist, but that the Restrainer having been removed, that man of sin will begin to rise to power (2 Thessalonians 2:3). The first thing he will be concerned with will be gaining control of the 10 kingdoms which will exist within the old Roman Empire territory. The metal statue of Daniel 2:31-45 was a prophecy of the kingdoms of world history from Daniel’s day to the end of the present evil world age. The two legs down to the ten toes pictured the Roman Empire and its influence around the world all the way to the end of this evil age. There will be no more world kingdoms after the Antichrist and the ten kingdoms.

Under Christ, Israel and the church will rule all other nations of the world.