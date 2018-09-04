The church must be reestablished in every generation

The church must be reestablished in every generation. Just what impact does the fact that the church was established in the first century in Jerusalem have on any sinner in this generation? That early church establishment affected only the sinners in that generation who believed the Gospel. Thus, the church of history–past is not the source of salvation, but rather the edifice which was built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Christ Himself being the CHIEF CORNERSTONE of His own house—the church. The First–Century church holds NO salvation for anyone, except those Christians who lived in the first century. Salvation is not obtained by believing the church was established long ago. Sinners today are saved by believing in their hearts that God raised Jesus from the dead, and by confessing with their mouths that Jesus Christ is Lord, just like the early believers had to do—Romans 10:9-10. That means the real church today is built upon the same foundation as that first-century church was built upon. SAME CHURCH, SAME FOUNDATION!

Remember, Christian believers, members of God’s own household, “Are built upon the foundation of the APOSTLES and PROPHETS, Jesus Christ Himself being the Chief Cornerstone (Ephesians 2:20).” Surely, you can see that God would never allow anyone at any time to become a member of His household without being founded upon that same foundation! So, the real question is not about the foundation, but about what people build on that foundation. The apostle Paul, part of the foundation, said: “According to the grace of God which is given unto me, as a wise masterbuilder, I have laid the foundation, and another builds thereon. But, let every man take heed how he builds thereon. For, other foundation can no man lay than what has been laid, Jesus Christ. Now, if any man build upon this foundation gold, silver, precious stones, wood, hay, stubble: Every man’s work will be made manifest: For the day [of judgment] will declare it, because it will be revealed by fire; and the fire will try every man’s work, of what sort it is. If any man’s work abides, which he has built thereon, he will receive a reward. If any man’s work is burned, he will suffer loss: But he himself will be saved; yet so as by fire (1 Corinthians 3:10-15).” (No doctrine can change that doctrine!)

Well, if even what believers build on the valid foundation will have to abide the fire of judgment, what will happen to people who build upon some other foundation, which will obviously be an invalid foundation, because it is other than the foundation Christ and the apostles laid? No other foundation can be laid than what has been laid by the Almighty God and His representatives—Jesus Christ, apostles and prophets.

What other cornerstones could possibly exist? No man or angel is able to trash that original Cornerstone and make room for another. And Deity would certainly not do so! We will be learning more about that original Cornerstone. So keep tuning in.

