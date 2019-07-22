Scripture says the sun will scorch men with extreme heat

Now back to the disturbing details of Daniel and Revelation. We have to be living in the last days of this evil age, for the evidence keeps piling up. For one thing, Israel is a nation again. One recent buzz is the Jews planning to rebuild the temple. That is a big no-no in the eyes of more and more people today who do not know the Lord God, Who will judge this world for its deceiving and being deceived. Lies permeate the world system. Why? Because the devil is the god (little god) of this age. He controls people by deception. And most of what is broadcast by the liberal news propagandists today is a lie. That within itself makes it obvious why God must, and will, judge this lying world.



Case in point: Climate change. That is a mixture of facts and lies. Fact: Our climate is obviously changing. Too much evidence to deny. The lies, however, are twofold: First is the falsehood that we human beings are the primary cause of global warming. Those who are honest about it know from historical facts that climate change is just a part of nature. Records reveal past fluctuations of global temperature, even before SUVs came along. That fact has been swept under the rug. However, the biggest lie, and what this is really all about, is that taxpayers can throw HUNDREDS OF TRILLIONS of dollars at the climate problem and save our planet. From the human standpoint, this is all about political control of people’s money and freedoms. From the standpoint of the devil, it is about using human selfishness and utter stupidity to destroy the human race. We are told in John 8:44 that Satan is out to steal, kill, and destroy. He has NO other agenda. From God’s standpoint, He will prove that our rebellion against Him and His Word will come to an end through His judgments, as prophesied in Daniel, Revelation, etc.

Regarding the news about record heat waves around the world I have something to say: “You ain’t seen nothing yet!” Revelation 16:8-9 says the sun will scorch men with extreme heat. So what is happening now is just the beginning of that judgment. If you think things are bad right now, those who are not caught up from the earth before the Tribulation begins will face some hardships unknown in past or present history. Those judgment-sufferings will not be imaginary (mere figures of speech as some theologians teach), but will be painful to the point that people who are under the leadership of the Antichrist will literally gnaw their tongues for pain. So says Revelation 16:10-11.

Although these articles will address some of the sordid details of those Tribulation sufferings, my primary purpose is not to cater to people’s lust to dwell on such things, but to present biblical truth, in order to warn everybody that there will be a reckoning day for all rebels—both angels and human beings. And the best part of this good news is that True Christians alive now will escape those Tribulation judgments through the rapture of the church prior to the Tribulation. First Thessalonians 5:9 says Christians were not appointed to wrath, but to obtain salvation. First Thessalonians 1:10 tells us that God delivered us from the wrath to come—both Tribulation wrath and hell wrath. Of course, many will get saved during the Tribulation; then be killed for their faith.

