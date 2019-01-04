Satan wants everyone to be lost and go to hell

The word tribulation itself seems to be shrouded in mystery. So, let us take a little side journey to demystify that subject. Many obviously think that, if the church does not go through the last-days Tribulation, it will not go through any tribulation. We Christians will miss out on that wonderful blessing. Huh? First of all, those believers who have already gone on to heaven would not be able to get in on that supposed blessing, for they will obviously not be here. Second of all, and just as important, tribulation is not a blessing anyway. Jesus said that some hear the Gospel preached and joyfully receive it, “yet they have no root in themselves, and so endure only for a little while: For when either tribulation or persecution arises because of the Word, by and by they are offended (Matthew 13:21).” That means they change their minds about the Gospel, and turn away from it. So, tribulation is certainly not a blessing to those offended ones.

That also means tribulation against Christians is not from God anyway. The Bible is clear that the tribulation God sends is against unbelievers. “Tribulation and anguish, upon every soul of man who does evil, of the Jew first, and also of Gentiles (Romans 2:9).” “Seeing it is a righteous thing with God to recompense tribulation to them who trouble you [believers] (2 Thessalonians 1:6).” “Behold, I will cast her [Jezebel that prophetess] into a [sick] bed, and those who commit adultery with her into great tribulation, unless they repent of their [evil] deeds (Revelation 2:22).” These are just a few passages which prove that God does not tribulate the saints. Such tribulation comes from the devil. “Fear none of those things which you will suffer: Behold, the devil will cast some of you into prison, that you may be tried; and you will have tribulation ten days: Be faithful unto death, and I [Jesus] will give you a crown of life (Revelation 2:10).”

Thus, the devil sends tribulation our way to turn us away from God. Satan uses tribulation (hardships) to separate from God those who are already saved. But Paul asked, “Who will separate us from the love of Christ? will tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword (Romans 8:35)?” The devil hits us with such hardships as are mentioned above, in order to pressure us to come to the point where we think the Christian life is just not worth what we have to go through, so we will abandon the faith, and therefore, our own salvation. Satan wants everyone to be lost and go to hell.

Rather than our Heavenly Father tribulating His very own family members, He actually “comforts us in all of our tribulation, so that we also may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble, by the comfort wherewith we ourselves are comforted of God (2 Corinthians 1:4).” Our Redeemer is our Comforter!

The word comfort appears many times in the Bible, revealing that comfort, not tribulation, for the saints comes from God. Tribulation is an enemy.