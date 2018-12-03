Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey out at Auburn STEVE FLOWERS: WE ARE NOW A REPUBLICAN STATE » Ron Craig: More on end time events and prophecy All seventy sevens of years Gabriel informed Daniel about have to do with the Jews. If those first seven and sixty-two concern Israel, then that seventieth seven does as well! Why those two first divisions, which come short of seventy? Seven and sixty-two equal sixty-nine. The first division obviously refers to those years from the command by King Cyrus to rebuild the destroyed Jewish temple until its completion; equalling seven sevens or 49 years. After that, there would span an additional sixty-two sevens—434 years—before their Messiah would be “cut off”; referring obviously to our Lord’s crucifixion. The sum of those two divisions would be 483, seven years short of that 490 total. See Daniel 9:25-26. Isaiah 53:8 speaks of the Messiah being “cut off.” So, from the time King Cyrus issued that decree to rebuild the Jewish temple until Jesus was crucified was a total of 483 years. I believe actual history matches that figure. But, what about the last division of seven years? Daniel and Revelation prove beyond doubt that the seventieth seven of years will be fulfilled at the end of the present age. What about all of those centuries piling up since the Messiah was “cut off”? They are not historically connected to those last seven years of this age. Instead, there is a huge gap of time between the sixty-ninth seven and the seventieth seven. I must emphasize once again that if the first seven and sixty-two sevens, or 483 years, concerned the nation of Israel (and could not have been applied to the church, for the church did not yet exist), then the seventieth seven of years must also concern the nation of Israel, and not the church. The church age has been sandwiched between that sixty-ninth seven (ending around A.D. 33) and the seventieth prophesied period of seven years, which will terminate this age. I am not aware of any reference to these scriptural realities by any of those end-times experts. Thus, these biblical truths must not be important to them. I must emphasize again that if those first 483 years had to do with Daniel’s people (Israel) and his city (Jerusalem), and had nothing to do with the church, then the last period of seven years must also concern the same entities, and not the church. The church will not be involved in the Great Tribulation, which both Daniel and Revelation prophesied. Neither will the church just be coasting along somewhere else in the world. It will be gone from the earth at that time. The scriptural evidence I have already provided regarding the rapture of the church is only a small portion of the full biblical proof of that glorious end-time event. The arguments of the so-called experts will fade even more in light of the biblical evidence that will be provided in upcoming articles. Get ready! (Ron Craig is pastor, teacher and author of Christian books; and these articles. You may view all the books by logging onto www.livingwayfellowshiponline.org . While logged on the website you can even listen to audio Bible-lesson podcasts. You may also send your questions or comments to ronwritercraig@gmail.com .) Comments are closed.