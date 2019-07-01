Making Sense of End Time Events

These weekly articles are putting together appropriate Scriptures that make sense of the seemingly non–understandable end–time events. However, just studying the facts about end-time events will not mean much to believers, unless the facts are connected to the overall Scripture picture of God’s overall plan for creation. Thus, these articles contain vital Bible principles to live by, to go along with the facts of end–time events.

The following Scriptures prove that God is definitely in ultimate control of history. The devil and Antichrist will think it is their idea to gather all nations around Israel, to destroy it, but God will use their folly to fulfil His own prophecies of the end-times. Isaiah 66:18-19—I know their works and their thoughts: And it will come to pass that, I will gather all nations and tongues [to come against Jerusalem to battle], and they will come and see My glory. And, I will set a sign among them. And, I will send those who escape [death at Armageddon] of them unto the nations; to Tarshish, Pul, Lud, Tubal, Javan, and the isles afar off that have not heard My fame, neither have seen My glory; and they will declare My glory among the Gentiles. (During the Millennium.) Ezekiel 39:2-4—I will turn you [Antichrist] back, and I will leave but the sixth part of you, and I will cause you to come up from the north parts and will bring you upon the mountains of Israel: And I will smite your bow out of your left hand, and will cause your arrows to fall out of your right hand. And you will FALL upon the mountains of Israel; you and your troops, and those who are with you: And, I will give you to the ravenous birds of every sort, and to the beasts of the field to be devoured. Joel 3:2—I will gather ALL nations, and bring them to the valley of Jehoshaphat. And I will plead with them there for My people and for My heritage Israel, whom they have scattered among all nations; and parted My land. (Still dividing it today!)Joel 3:12-15—Let the heathen be wakened, and come up to the valley of Jehoshaphat: for there will I sit to judge all the heathen round about. Put you in the sickle, for the harvest is ripe: Come, get you down; for the press is full, the vats overflow; for their wickedness is great. Multitudes, multitudes down in the valley of decision: For the day of the LORD is near in the valley of decision. The sun and the moon will be darkened, and the stars will withdraw their shining. (Said in many passages.)Zephaniah 3:8—Therefore wait upon Me, says the LORD; until the day that I rise up to the prey: My determination is to gather the nationsthat I may ASSEMBLE the kingdoms; to pour upon them My indignation, even all My fierce anger: For all of the earth will be devoured with the fire of My jealousy [for Israel and God’s glory]. Zechariah 14:2—I will gather all nations against Jerusalem to battle, and the city will be taken, and the houses rifled, and the women raped, and half of the city will go forth into captivity, and the residue of the people will not be cut off from the city. Zechariah 14:16-17—And it will come to pass that, everyone who is left of all of the nations which came against Jerusalem will even go up from year to year to worship the King, the LORD of hosts, and to keep the feast of tabernacles. And, it will be that, whoso will not come up of all the families of the earth unto Jerusalem to worship the King, the LORD of hosts, even upon them will be no rain. (During the Millennium.)

