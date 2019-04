Tuscumbia Radio Stations have new owner and a new format » God took a risk in creating angels and men with freedom to choose Christian Author and Pastor Ron Craig Human beings have been from the beginning representatives of the Creator. “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness, and let them have dominion over the earth and everything in it (Genesis 1:26).” And that dominion extended even into outer space. Read Psalms 8:3-8. Angels, who were created long before man came on the scene, were made to be God’s servants. Pages: 1 2 Comments are closed.