GOD REMEMBERS HIS PROMISES Other Scriptures prove that Israel will always be God's chosen people, as well as the church. One is God's eternal promise to King David. " I have made a covenant with My chosen: I have sworn unto David My servant 'Your seed will I establish forever, and build up your throne to all generations (Psalms 89:3-4).'" And again, "My covenant will I not break, nor alter what has gone out of My lips. I have sworn by My holiness, that I will not lie to David. His seed will endure forever, and his throne as the sun before Me. It will be established forever just as the sun [and moon] (Psalms 89:34-37)." "'If those [heavenly] ordinances depart from before Me,' says the LORD, 'then the seed of Israel also will cease from being a nation before Me forever (Jeremiah 31:3).'" "Thus says the LORD; 'If you can break My covenant of the day and My covenant of the night, and that there should not be day and night in their season; then may also My covenant be broken with David My servant that he should not have a son to reign upon his throne; and with the Levites the priests, My ministers (Jeremiah 33:20-21).'" And again, "Thus says the LORD: 'If My covenant be not with day and night, and if I have not appointed the ordinances of heaven and earth, then will I cast away the seed of Jacob, and David My servant, so that I will not take any of [David's] seed [descendants] to be rulers over the [natural] seed of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob (Jeremiah 33:25-26).'" These passages reveal that God has established forever both our solar system and the nation of Israel. But let us go further back in history. After Noah's flood, God said, " I will establish My covenant with you. Neither will all flesh be cut off any more by the waters of a flood. Neither will there be another flood to destroy the earth (Genesis 9:11)." " And the rainbow will be in the cloud; and I will look upon it, that I may remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is upon the earth ( Genesis 9:16)." Deity is still honoring that covenant with us earth-dwellers. And, He will keep His covenant with the nation of Israel, the line of King David, and the Levites, just as He swore in the above passages. Israel is forever, for… Long after Noah's day, Jehovah found Abraham, and made this redemptive covenant with him, saying: " establish My covenant between Me and you and your seed after you, in their generations, for an everlasting covenant, to be God unto you, and to your seed after you. And [as part of that permanent covenant,] I will give to you and to your seed after you the land wherein you are right now a stranger; even all of the land of Canaan, for an everlasting possession (Genesis 17:7-8)." The territory God gave to Israel back then was much larger than what Israel occupies today: MUCH LARGER! And before it is over, Israel will once again occupy all that belongs to them! I willbetween Me and you and your seed after you, in their generations, for anunto you, and to your seed after you. And [as part of that permanent covenant,] I will give to you and to your seed after you the land wherein you are right now a stranger;(Genesis 17:7-8)." The territory God gave to Israel back then was much larger than what Israel occupies today: MUCH LARGER! And before it is over, Israel will once again occupy all that belongs to them! But not only has Israel's many enemies throughout their history laid claim to their land, but have endeavored to annihilate Israel as well. It started down in Egypt, where they had been enslaved for a few hundred years. When Abraham's offspring finally got fed up with their slavery they cried out to God, "And God heard their groaning, and He remembered His covenant with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob (Exodus 2:24)." Remember, these articles address the question of where God is during all of the turmoil occurring in our day; and Israel had the same question. They got their answer, and so are we getting ours.