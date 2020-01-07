GOD HAS AN AGENDA IN THE LAST DAYS

Those ten kings under the Antichrist will hate the whore, and will destroy her (Revelation 17:16). Why would they do such? Revelation 17:17 tells us that God will put it in their hearts to fulfill His will concerning His judgments in the last days. Well, God has an agenda, and the devil has an agenda, and man has an agenda.

Whatever reason fallen man has for doing what he does, Satan uses what fallen man does to accomplish his evil agenda. And God is wise enough to use it all to fulfill His ultimate eternal plan. Many of the things people do make no sense. But, to the devil that makes no difference as long as he can use what people do to accomplish what he wants—to steal, kill and destroy (John 10:10).His ultimate purpose being to steal, kill and destroy, not only will he attempt to destroy Israel in the great battle of Armageddon, he will also try to defeat Christ and His heavenly army (the saints who will be caught up in the Rapture before the Tribulation begins), Jesus and all those saints riding upon white horses. But, what will be the reasoning of the devil, the Antichrist and the ten kings under him in destroying the religious system? Some might call this speculation on my part, but throughout all of history, after man’s fall, kings of every nation have used the religious system of their day as a tool to both put and keep them in power. During the first half of that Seven Year Tribulation (3 and 1/2 years), the Antichrist will be gaining both political and military power over the nations. He will obviously need that false religious system to help him accomplish that goal. The very fact that the Antichrist will make a 7 year covenant of peace with Israel (Daniel 9:27) actually proves my point. But, after he gains full power over the nations, so that he may do pretty well whatever he pleases (Daniel 8:12, 24, 25), he will no longer need the religious system; so he gets rid of it. Yet another scriptural fact proving my claim about the Antichrist using the first 3 and 1/2 years of that Seven Year Tribulation Time to get himself fully established is that the two witnesses of Revelation chapter eleven will minister only during the last 3 and 1/2 years of the Tribulation. Their services will not be needed during the first 3 and 1/2 years of the Tribulation, for the Antichrist will be occupied with other pursuits, and obviously will not invade Israel until Tribulation half-time. Neither the Antichrist nor Satan will get anywhere in their attempt to defeat Christ, for He is Lord of lords and King of kings. Both the devil and man will be totally defeated in the battle of Armageddon, and Jesus will set up His kingdom Rod-Of-Iron Rule over the whole planet for a thousand years; and then the final spiritual battle after Satan is released from the Abyss; and then God will create the New Heaven and New Earth—actually the renovation of this one. Revelation chapter eighteen tells about another Babylon, and in the coming lesson I will point out the comparisons and contrasts of the two Babylons. They are both called a city and have similarities and differences. Be sure to tune in.

