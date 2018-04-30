God empowered the church with supernatural ability

God knowing that our archenemy (the devil) has supernatural power, which affects the natural negatively, He wisely empowered the church with supernatural ability that effectively destroys the evil effects of that evil power. The BIBLE PRINCIPLE:

Zechariah 4:6—This is the Word of the LORD to Zerubbabel [and to us today]: “Not by might, nor by power, but by my Spirit,” says the LORD of hosts.

John 6:63—It is the Spirit that quickens [gives life]; the flesh profits nothing: The words I speak to you are spirit, and they are life [for spirit, soul and body].

John 10:10—The thief [obviously the devil] comes for no other purpose than to steal, kill and destroy: I [Jesus] have come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly. (Abundant life in the body is health.)

Luke 4:18-19 —The [Holy] Spirit of the Lord is upon Me [Christ], because He has anointed Me to preach the Gospel to the poor; He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, to preach the acceptable year of the Lord. (Jesus needed the Holy Spirit to accomplish those blessings.)

John 14:12 —Verily, verily, I say unto you, “He who believes on Me, the works that I do will he do also; and greater works than these will he do; because I go to My Father. (Every believer is to do the same works Jesus Christ did, so every believer needs the same Holy Spirit power to accomplish all those miracles.)

Acts 1:8 —You will receive [the same supernatural] power [Christ used] after the Holy Ghost has come upon you: and you will be witnesses unto Me both in Jerusalem, all Judaea, in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth. (That promise and command is for us today, for the 12 did not reach the ends of the earth! Thus, we both need that power, and Jesus said we have it today.)

2 Peter 1:4 There are given to us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these you might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world. (It takes the divine nature to whip Satan.) , having escaped the corruption that is in the world. (It takes the divine nature to whip Satan.)