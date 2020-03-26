Christ will not be alone in the battle of Armageddon

Revelation 19:13 tells us that White-Horse-Rider was clothed with a robe dipped in blood. That was not His blood, but the blood of all those slain with that double-edged sword coming out of His mouth (verse 15). Christ’s blood has already been deposited on the altar of the heavenly Holy of Holies (Hebrews 9:12). Isaiah 63:3 prophesied that very event and identifies the blood that will stain Christ’s robe in that battle. In the same verse, the White-Horse-Rider is identified as the Word of God. Our Lord was known as the Word of God before He became flesh (John 1:1, 14, 1 John 5:7), and maintains that same title in Revelation. Christ’s manhood did not alter his Godhood.

Revelation 19:14 reveals that Christ will not be alone in the battle of Armageddon. He will be accompanied by all of us resurrected saints. And we will also be riding white horses—but obviously not flesh-and-blood horses. But something I never noticed until preparing this lesson; our garments will be white and clean linen robes. They will not be stained with blood. Nothing is said about us carrying any weaponry. We will simply come along for the ride and to view God’s judgments upon rebellious mankind and the devil. We resurrected saints will surely see that one angel put a chain on the devil and throw him into the Abyss (Revelation 20:1-2). Many have been awaiting that day! The same verse that tells about that mouth-sword also says the Lord will rule them with a rod of iron. That verse must be referring to not only Christ’s victory in the battle of Armageddon but also to His iron-rule during the Millennium. The word rule implies that those ruled over will be living, not dead, as the multitudes will be at Armageddon. But verse 15 does refer primarily to the battle of Armageddon and likens it to treading grapes in a winepress—grape juice representing the blood coming from the multitudes. John described it as the fierceness and wrath of Almighty God! And, Jesus Christ will be the Authorized Dispenser of that divine wrath upon the rebels—For on His robe and on His thigh was written: KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS. The gory details of Armageddon, Revelation 19:17-21: An angel standing in the sun cried out with a loud voice, inviting the birds of heaven to come to the feast which God Himself had prepared for them. The angel called it the supper of the Great God; saying the birds could eat the flesh of kings, captains, mighty men (the warriors), and horses. From other Scripture passages, we know that every nation will be represented in that battle of Armageddon. That statue Nebuchadnezzar saw represented every nationality of the human race, from Daniel’s day to the end of this age. Isaiah 66:18 says God will gather all nations to see His glory—His defeat of rebellious mankind. Many have asked if the United States will be involved in Armageddon, and, if so, which side will they be on. ALL nations will definitely take part in that great battle, but not every citizen of every nation will be involved. Remember that many people will be beheaded because they refuse to take the mark of the beast—Antichrist. Therefore, they surely will not go to war to fight his cause. They will have already given their lives for Christ’s cause. Also remember that man has an agenda, the devil has an agenda, and Deity has an agenda. Outwardly, the Antichrist and his armies will attempt to annihilate Israel once and for all. But in reality, Satan, the beast, and his armies will be attempting to defeat Christ Himself (Revelation 19:19). The next verse fills us in on the outcome.

(Ron Craig is pastor, teacher and author of Christian books; and these articles. You may view all the books by logging onto www.livingwayfellowshiponline.org. While logged on the website you can even listen to audio Bible-lesson podcasts. You may also send your questions or comments to ronwritercraig@gmail.com)

