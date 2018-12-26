Believers to be reunited with their glorified bodies and meet Christ in the air

More Pre-Tribulation Scripture passages: First Corinthians 15:51-52 (KJV): “Behold, I show [reveal to] you a mystery; We will not all sleep, but we will all be changed; in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised incorruptible, and we [who are still alive] will be changed [get our glorified bodies].” Although Paul unmystified that mystery, many yet shroud that end-time event in mysterious speculations. And, though this passage hints not at the time of that event, the next one does.

First Thessalonians 4:13-18 (KJV): “ I [Paul] would not have you ignorant concerning those [believers] who are asleep [have died] so that you sorrow not, even as others [the unsaved do] who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so those also who sleep in Jesus will God bring with him. [Will bring from heaven to earth the souls and spirits of dead believers to be reunited with their glorified bodies in the resurrection.] For this we say to you by the Word of the Lord, that we who are alive and remain to the coming of the Lord will not precede those [whose bodies] are asleep [in the grave]. For, the Lord [Jesus] Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, and with the voice of the archangel, and with the trumpet of God: And, the dead in Christ will rise first: Then we who are yet alive [in these mortal bodies] will be caught up [what rapture means] together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: And so will we ever be with the Lord.

Wherefore comfort one another with these words.” If Paul meant that we Christians must go through the Tribulation, that would not be very comforting! And if this happens at the end of the Tribulation, that would allow no time for the Marriage Supper of the Lamb or the judgment of believers. These events must have already taken place before we white-robed resurrected saints come with Jesus Christ riding on white horses to the battle of Armageddon, the final battle of this evil age (Revelation 19:11-16).

Second Thessalonians 2:6-8 (KJV) tells us plainly that the Restrainer, which can only be the church, must be removed before the Antichrist will come on the earthly scene. Remember, those angels told Lot that they could NOT release that fiery judgment on Sodom until he was safely removed. And Jesus said the same will occur at the end of this age. “And now you know what withholds [restrains the Antichrist] that he might be revealed in his time. For the mystery of iniquity is already at work: Only he who now hinders will hinder, until he be taken out of the way. And then will the Wicked One [the Antichrist] be revealed, whom the Lord will consume with the spirit of His mouth [seven years after the church has been removed from the earth] and will destroy with the brightness of His coming [at the battle of Armageddon, which will occur at the end of this age—Daniel 11:40-45, Revelation 16:16, 19:17-21, etc., etc.].”