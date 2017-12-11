Ron Craig: One who created us can deliver us

Although not everyone is ignorant of the Bible principle I laid down in the previous lesson, many may not have ever thought about it in that light. Since human problems basically stem from flaws resident in the human spirit and mind, inherited from Adam through his rebellion in the Garden of Eden, then the basic solution to those problems would reasonably have to be applied to those inner areas of sinful human beings. That being successful in cases in which the salvation-candidates sincerely accept that Bible solution, then some, maybe many, of the world’s problems would be solved, at least in those individuals’ lives. More sinners getting born again means there are more good influences in the world, and fewer bad influences. Does that not make good Bible sense?

Next question: How do we get sinners to agree to submit themselves to such major, and positive, changes in their lives? Good question. Bible answer: Do what our Savior commanded us to do—Proclaim the Gospel (good news) to every creature (Mark 16:15) on earth. Why? To give everyone an opportunity to be delivered from a life of misery, to a life of peace and productivity. Do not fool yourself: Sinners are basically miserable in almost every area of their lives. Otherwise, they would not make repeated attempts to smother their gnawing pains on the inside. They try drugs, illicit sex, making more and more money, buying things, etc., etc. They are trying to fill a vacuum on the inside of them with stuff from the outside. Automobiles cannot satisfy spiritual needs, because cars will not fit on the inside of us. The intensity of illicit sexual pleasure is temporary at best, and brings with it more gnawing guilt. Then, sinners try to alleviate that guilt with other stimulants or depressants. It is a vicious cycle. I have seen it in many lives. They need deliverance, and only the One Who created us can deliver us! And our Creator has chosen to use the foolishness of the Gospel to meet the needs of the fallen world— 1 Corinthians 1:18-25 —The preaching of the cross is to them who perish foolishness; but to us who are saved, it is the power of God. For, just as it is written, “I will destroy the wisdom of the wise and bring to nothing the understanding of the prudent.” Where is the wise? Where is the scribe? Where is the disputer of this world [system]? Has not God made foolish the wisdom of this world? In the wisdom of God this [fallen] world by [its own] wisdom knew not God , so it pleased God by the foolishness of preaching to save those who believe. For the Jews require a sign, and the Greeks seek after wisdom: But we preach Christ crucified, unto the Jews a stumblingblock, and unto the Greeks foolishness; But unto those who are called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ is the power of God, and the wisdom of God. Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men; and the weakness of God is stronger than men.” To be continued…